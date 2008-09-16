Panicked Central Banks Pump Liquidity Into World Financial System

Central banks around the world have cooperated on a massive liquidity injection, with the federal reserve adding $50 billion in reserves by arranging overnight purchasing agreements. This adds to the $70 billion the Fed added yesterday, which was the largest injection since 9/11. The repo agreements are a temporary measury whereby the Fed buys bonds and securities from primary dealers, which the dealers promise to buy back later. The Fed wasn’t the only central bank to act. Bloomberg:



Central banks from Tokyo to Frankfurt injected cash into their financial systems in a bid to calm markets.

The European Central Bank awarded 70 billion euros ($99.8 billion) in a one-day money-market auction today. The Bank of Japan added a total of 2.5 trillion yen ($24 billion) and the Bank of England pumped in 20 billion pounds ($36 billion). Counterparts in Australia and Switzerland took similar steps.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.