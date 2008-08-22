Panic Postponed: Oil Down To $120

Corey Lorinsky

The oil markets have settled down a bit in early morning trading as oil is down less than a dollar and trending back toward $120.

Speculation about oil supply shocks due to tensions in Russia appear to be taking a backseat to a stronger greenback today.

