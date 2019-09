The bull market continues! In bonds!



The 10-year yield is at 2.48%.

Here’s a table via Bloomberg:

And as CNBC has noted, the spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries has fallen below 200 basis points.

Here’s a look at today’s yield curve vs yesterday’s. You can subtlety see the lowering and flattening.

