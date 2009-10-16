Panic At EA As PR Scrambles To Close Leaks On Playfish rumours





Despite all the gossip, we don’t know if EA (ERTS) has acquired social games startup Playfish for $250 million.

That’s just what we’ve been told by a couple second-hand sources.

But apparently, that’s enough to send EA PR scrambling to seal leaks about the deal.

A source tells us, “there is a bit of a panic going on at the moment because they did not want to show their hand so soon. There is an investigation going on now.”

For the record, we still haven’t ourselves heard anything from EA PR, despite reaching out to them repeatedly about the rumoured deal.

A Playfish spokesperson told us: “We don’t comment on rumours. Full stop.”

Photo: fotologic

