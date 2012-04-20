PANETTA: China Is Assisting North Korea's Missile Program

Photo: Video via IT News

U.S. defence Secretary Leon Panetta has told members of the House Armed Services Committee that China helped North Korea’s missile program, Reuters reports.”I’m sure there’s been some help coming from China. I don’t know, you know, the exact extent of that,” Panetta said when asked whether China had been supporting North Korea’s missile program through “trade and technology exchanges.”



The Hermit Kingdom has had few allies in recent years, and received strong condemnation in after last week’s failed missile launch.

Iranian engineers were spotted at the event, though the nature of Chinese involvement is unclear. The launch appears to have strained relations between the two countries, with China reportedly announcing soon after that they would no longer repatriate North Korean refugees.

