I tried Panera’s drive-thru, and it has a long way to go to compete with Chipotle

I’ve been to Panera, but not recently, and I’ve never visited one with a drive-thru. Panera first launched its drive-thru in 2010, but started increasing the option across its fleet in recent years.

I visited a location in Rochester, New York to try it out.

I pulled into a parking spot and tried to see what the drive-thru situation was. I was expecting to be able to order through the app, like at nearly every other chain, but I couldn’t figure out how to do that.

I double-checked that I had selected the right location with a drive-thru. I also tested out a few other locations to make sure there wasn’t some kind of glitch.

There are ways to order through Panera’s app, but oddly drive-thru wasn’t an option.

I thought maybe rapid pickup could be the answer, but the app clearly stated that the option was designated for picking up orders inside the store.

I pulled into the single drive-thru lane, realizing that was the only way to order.

I still consulted the menu on the app, because so much of the appeal of Panera is combining soups, salads, and sandwiches from a menu I don’t know as comprehensively as Taco Bell or McDonald’s.

At the drive-thru, I ran into some of the issues I’d been anticipating. Because there are so many variations in sizes and combinations on the menu, ordering is somewhat difficult over the speaker, often causing a prolonged back-and-forth.

The complications in orders seemed to slow down the line, both at the ordering speaker and the window where customers get their food.

I think Panera would be better if it took a cue from Taco Bell, where certain combinations are only available in mobile orders, or even Chipotle, where all drive-thru orders must be made digitally.

My food finally came packed in a large brown bag.

That bag was filled with several smaller bags.

I ordered the “You Pick Two” combo, with half a Caesar salad and a mac and cheese sandwich.

The salad, which came with dressing on the side, was fine but nothing special.

It was probably something I could’ve put together at home, but I do love a good Caesar dressing.

For the other part of my combo meal, I branched out from my usual chicken avocado melt to try a grilled macaroni and cheese sandwich.

It was exactly what it sounds like: Panera’s iconic mac and cheese served on two warm slices of sourdough bread.

While definitely not the healthiest item on the menu, I told myself I was balancing it out with the salad.

This definitely isn’t an every day or even every week type of sandwich, but it feels like an indulgent treat that I could see getting again.

My co-taste tester was my sister, who ordered the Asian Sesame Salad with chicken.

She reported that it was delicious, and after seeing the wonton strips, almonds, and sesame seeds, I wished I’d chosen that salad instead.

The sesame salad seemed much more substantial than the Caesar, though it also costs several dollars more at $11.79 for a full size, compared to $8.89 for a full-size Caesar.

Entrees at Panera also come with a side of potato chips, a baguette, or an apple. I went with the chips.

Finally we grabbed an extra side of mac and cheese, because it’s arguably the best thing on the menu.

The meal totaled $30.63, and I know I’ll be back to Panera if only for the grilled mac and cheese sandwich.