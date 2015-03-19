Panera Bread is going to start recording video of workers

Panera Bread is going to start recording the people who make its food.

The fast-casual company is testing a program where “for a set period of time, it makes video recordings of employees making food,” according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Panera Bread’s managers and executives will then review the tapes to see if menu items are being prepared correctly.

The new surveillance is part of Panera Bread’s push to improve order accuracy and customer service.

The company has started using kiosks to input customer orders, resulting in one to two fewer cashiers in restaurants, writes Venessa Wong at Bloomberg Businessweek.

Panera Bread CEO Ron Shaich said that the new system helps the brand improve accuracy.

The former cashiers now carry food to customers’ tables.

“The dirty little secret in the food industry is one in seven orders is wrong,” Shaich told Businessweek. “We’re one in 10, a little better than average. Half of those inaccuracies happen during order input.”

Shaich hopes the new system will help its slow-service issue.

