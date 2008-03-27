Arianna Huffington Speaks! (On Friday)

Might be worth holding off on happy hour this Friday: NYU is hosting a potentially entertaining panel featuring Arianna Huffington and four other people we wouldn’t mind hearing from, either.



The title: “How the Internet is Changing American Politics”. But don’t let that put you off. It’s a good roster:

Jeff Jarvis, founder of political blog BuzzMachine.com and CUNY journalism professor who has worked for media companies ranging from Time Warner to News Corp.

Arianna Huffington, founder of political news blog The Huffington Post.

Micah Sifry, co-founder of TechPresident.com, a site that analyses how presidential candidates are using the web in their campaigns.

Lisa Tozzi, NYT politics editor in charge of web coverage.

Jay Rosen, press critic and NYU journalism prof.

The free event will begin at 6:00 pm in Room 109 of NYU’s Warren Weaver Hall at 251 Mercer St, and is being put on by GroundReport, the NY Citizen Journalism Meetup, and a student group at NYU. Can’t make it? It’ll be webcast live on www.groundreport.tv.

