Arianna Huffington Speaks! (On Friday)

Might be worth holding off on happy hour this Friday: NYU is hosting a potentially entertaining panel featuring Arianna Huffington and four other people we wouldn’t mind hearing from, either.
The title: “How the Internet is Changing American Politics”. But don’t let that put you off. It’s a good roster:
- Jeff Jarvis, founder of political blog BuzzMachine.com and CUNY journalism professor who has worked for media companies ranging from Time Warner to News Corp.
- Arianna Huffington, founder of political news blog The Huffington Post.
- Micah Sifry, co-founder of TechPresident.com, a site that analyses how presidential candidates are using the web in their campaigns.
- Lisa Tozzi, NYT politics editor in charge of web coverage.
- Jay Rosen, press critic and NYU journalism prof.
The free event will begin at 6:00 pm in Room 109 of NYU’s Warren Weaver Hall at 251 Mercer St, and is being put on by GroundReport, the NY Citizen Journalism Meetup, and a student group at NYU. Can’t make it? It’ll be webcast live on www.groundreport.tv.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.