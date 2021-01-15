WATCH: Hiring decision-makers at Latham and Skadden and an industry recruiter reveal how to land a Big Law summer associate gig













With on-campus interview programs in full swing at many law schools, students are looking to put their best foot forward to kickstarting their legal careers.

On Tuesday, January 12, we spoke with three Big Law insiders on how to ace virtual recruiting and land a coveted summer associate job at a firm.

Insider’s legal reporter Yoonji Han spoke with:

Julie Crisp, partner and vice chair of the recruiting committee at Latham & Watkins

Carol Sprague, director of talent acquisition at Skadden

Ru Bhatt, partner at Major, Lindsey & Africa

They shared their insight on how the pandemic has and hasn’t impacted this year’s recruiting process, how to impress interviewers over a computer screen, and what to consider when picking a firm and practice area.

Watch the full digital event above.

