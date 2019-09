Rough day for Pandora. In reaction to the launch of Spotify — a legitimate business threat — the stock is down 5%. It’s still (barely) above where it was priced for its IPO, though.



UPDATE: The stock has recovered! Now it’s down just 1% for the day.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

