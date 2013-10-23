About.com Nabs One Of Pandora's Key Mobile Ad Sales Guys [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

IAC’s About.com hired Pandora’s VP of mobile ad sales Brian Colbert to be its first chief revenue officer. Colbert was hired to help About.com integrate content marketing and automated ad buying into its site, which is in the process of being overhauled. It’s a huge move for About, which has struggled of late. Colbert was part of the team that booked Pandora’s first $US100 million in mobile ad sales.

A new report from IPG Media, commissioned by Forbes Media, shows the positive impact branded content can have on sales and brand engagement. According to the study, people are 41 per cent more likely to express interest in purchasing a brand’s products if they see a web page with branded content and 28% more likely to have a favourable view of the brand.

Sony Mobile will move its media planning and buying business to Carat just four months after it had consolidated its global business with MediaCom.

Lowe Campbell Ewald is opening a New York office in an attempt to help strengthen the region for the worldwide network Lowe and Partners. Sal Taibi, most recently general manager at Deutsch New York, will serve as president.

Barbarian Group promoted president Sophie Kelly to chief executive officer. Co-founder and former CEO Benjamin Palmer will move into a chairman role at the agency to help drive innovation alongside Kelly.

Santa Monica-based RPA hired Michael Takeshita, formerly of TBWA\Digital Arts Network, as its VP/digital design director.

Fisher Price is increasing its digital spend by 50% this holiday season in an attempt to reach millennial mums in the online space.

Coca-Cola‘s head of marketing in North America, Alison Lewis, is leaving the company at the end of the month for a senior leadership role with another global organisation.

