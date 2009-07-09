Pogue: "In Many Ways, Bing Is Better"

- Pandora will have to charge users who listen more than 40 hours a month [Wired.com]
- Five reasons Microsoft doesn’t need to worry about Google OS [PaidContent]
- Google OS will work on Acer, ASUS, Hewlett-Packard, and Lenovo computers [PaidContent]
- Rupert Murdoch says “hell no” News Corp won’t sell MySpace [Reuters]
- Why Hulu is a success because of its network TV content [NYT]
- David Pogue says ” in many ways, Bing is better” [NYT]
- Onion editor points out Bing is a big NYT advertiser [Twitter]
- Sharp will make more LCD TVs to meet Chinese demand [Reuters]
- The Facebook movie script doesn’t suck [ScriptShadow]
- TMZ boss Harvey Levin explains how they do it [BoomTown]
- One out of every seven minutes of media consumption occurs on a mobile device [AdWeek]
- Peter Thiel’s hedge fund is shrinking fast [Gawker]
- How embedding a YouTube video could get you in trouble [Gawker]
- Facebook is kind of, sort of, building an OS too [All Facebook]
- Fake Steve revokes Eric Schmidt’s pass to One Infinite Loop [Fake Steve]
- The last phone booths in Manhattan [Scouting NY]
- NYT’s social media editor doesn’t Twitter in a month [NYTpicker]
- Google’s iPhone ad product trips up advertisers [AdAge]
Photo: Mycael
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.