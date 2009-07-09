Pogue: "In Many Ways, Bing Is Better"

Nicholas Carlson
  • Pandora will have to charge users who listen more than 40 hours a month [Wired.com]
  • Five reasons Microsoft doesn’t need to worry about Google OS [PaidContent]
  • Google OS will work on Acer, ASUS, Hewlett-Packard, and Lenovo computers [PaidContent]
  • Rupert Murdoch says “hell no” News Corp won’t sell MySpace [Reuters]
  • Why Hulu is a success because of its network TV content [NYT]
  • David Pogue says ” in many ways, Bing is better” [NYT]
  • Onion editor points out Bing is a big NYT advertiser [Twitter]
  • Sharp will make more LCD TVs to meet Chinese demand [Reuters]
  • The Facebook movie script doesn’t suck [ScriptShadow]
  • TMZ boss Harvey Levin explains how they do it [BoomTown]
  • One out of every seven minutes of media consumption occurs on a mobile device [AdWeek]
  • Peter Thiel’s hedge fund is shrinking fast [Gawker]
  • How embedding a YouTube video could get you in trouble [Gawker]
  • Facebook is kind of, sort of, building an OS too [All Facebook]
  • Fake Steve revokes Eric Schmidt’s pass to One Infinite Loop [Fake Steve]
  • The last phone booths in Manhattan [Scouting NY]
  • NYT’s social media editor doesn’t Twitter in a month [NYTpicker]
  • Google’s iPhone ad product trips up advertisers [AdAge]

