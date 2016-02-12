Pandora whiffs on earnings -- stock slides after-hours

Pandora missed Wall Street targets for its Q4 earnings per share, and the stock is down almost 6% after hours.

It has been a roller-coaster day for Pandora. The stock had been up over 8% in trading on reports that Pandora is in preliminary talks to sell itself.

Here’s how Pandora did versus Wall Street expectations:

Adjusted EPS: 4 cents per share, which was lower than both Bloomberg (6 cents) and Yahoo’s (7 cents) analyst estimates.

Revenue:$336.2 million, which was lower than Bloomberg’s analyst estimate of $341.6 million, but above Yahoo’s $331.83 million.

Here is a chart of the stock:

