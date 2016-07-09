If you use Pandora, you should probably change your password right now

Pandora, the popular internet radio service, is telling some users they should change their passwords.

Pandora itself wasn’t hacked, but its security teams saw some Pandora usernames crop up in data that had been stolen from another service. That means that if you routinely use the same (or similar) passwords across multiple accounts, you should probably change it immediately, just to be safe.

Here is the full email Pandora is sending around:

