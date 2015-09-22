Pandora shares are going nuts

Shares of Pandora spiked more than 10% in early trading on Monday.
There was no obvious news on the music streaming company. And early in the session, the stock was halted at least twice due to a circuit breaker.
The stock is up 22% year-to-date, and is down 18% over the past 12 months.
At least one user on Twitter attributed the spike to unconfirmed talk of the company receiving a favourable ruling from the Copyright Royalty Board.
Here’s a chart of the spike:
