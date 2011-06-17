Pandora Gets A SELL Rating And $5.50 Price Target

Pandora CEO Joe Kennedy and founder/CSO Tim Westergren

Here’s a ballsy call on Pandora’s newly public stock from BTIG Research analyst Rich Greenfield: He just initiated coverage of Pandora (P) with a Sell rating and a $5.50 price target.In other words, he’s expecting Pandora stock to tank. (It’s already down 15% today to $14.80.)



Why?

In short, he thinks it’s massively overvalued.

“Pandora is a great consumer music service, but its business model does not scale in the same way as other successful Internet businesses.”

Key points: Pandora has fixed per-song costs, so it doesn’t benefit there from volume, and as more listening shifts to automotive and mobile, Pandora will rely more on audio-only advertising, which isn’t as lucrative as display/multimedia advertising. Plus, more competition is on the way.

More at BTIG’s blog (registration required).

