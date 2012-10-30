Here's Your First Look At Pandora Radio's Big Update For Smartphones

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider
Pandora released an update for its streaming radio app yesterday.The mobile radio service updated its Android and iPhone apps. This update comes just after Pandora announced it’ll finally be coming to Windows Phones early next year.
The new Pandora helps the radio app to look much more polished and it feels easier to get around.
Besides under the hood features, Pandora also added a social aspect. Simply sign in with your Facebook and you can see what your friends are listening to and discover new music.
Overall, we’re happy with Pandora’s update, and recommend downloading it and seeing for yourself.
Available now in Apple’s App Store. The Android version will be available within a couple of weeks.
Boom! All your stations are there and the app also sports a redesigned top banner and cleaner font, making the app look better already.
Here's where you can sign in with your Facebook account to see what your friends are listening too. They can also see what songs you're listening to.
Another new addition is the ability to edit your profile directly through the app. It's obvious that Pandora is trying to make its app more social.
Pandora also has a paid subscription, which costs $3.99 per month. The paid version lets you listen to fewer ads, higher quality audio, and more.
