Here's Your First Look At Pandora Radio's Big Update For Smartphones

Photo: Kevin Smith/Business Insider

Pandora released an update for its streaming radio app yesterday.The mobile radio service updated its Android and iPhone apps. This update comes just after Pandora announced it’ll finally be coming to Windows Phones early next year.



The new Pandora helps the radio app to look much more polished and it feels easier to get around.

Besides under the hood features, Pandora also added a social aspect. Simply sign in with your Facebook and you can see what your friends are listening to and discover new music.

Overall, we’re happy with Pandora’s update, and recommend downloading it and seeing for yourself.

Available now in Apple’s App Store. The Android version will be available within a couple of weeks.

