Pandora Pandora CEO Brian McAndrews

Pandora’s stock is down 7.45% following the company’s Q4 earnings.

Even though Pandora beat expectations, the stock is suffering.

Here are Pandora’s Q4 numbers:

Non-Gaap Revenue: $200.8 million

$200.8 million EPS: $0.11

Analysts were expecting an EPS of $US0.08 and revenues of $US201 million.

Developing…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.