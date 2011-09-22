The Brand New And Blazing Fast Pandora Launches Today With UNLIMITED MUSIC

Today Pandora announced the public availability of its brand new website, which includes added functionality, a visual facelift, big time speed upgrades, and unlimited hours of listening for the first time ever.
The new look is built on top of the agile HTML 5 standard instead of the resource-hungry Adobe Flash, and features some excellent new social features to boot.
Take a tour of the new Pandora, which is faster, blue-er, and finally on par with its competitors.
From the moment the new Pandora starts loading, you know you're in for something completely new and special.
Here it is. The new Pandora is built on top of a modern HTML 5 skeleton, and looks like an entirely new product. A persistent playback bar is always at the top of the screen, as is a search window.
New artist pages are complete with Bios, similar artists, and a place to leave comments at the bottom.
If you're reading about a band or checking out the activity feed, your stations are always easily accessible.
In the new Pandora, everyone has a profile where your listening habits are recorded. You can leave messages on a friend's profile, too, and see a list of who people you know follow on Pandora.
There are a few skins you can apply to the entire site, and we're sure there are plenty more to come.
