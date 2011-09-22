The Brand New And Blazing Fast Pandora Launches Today With UNLIMITED MUSIC

Today Pandora announced the public availability of its brand new website, which includes added functionality, a visual facelift, big time speed upgrades, and unlimited hours of listening for the first time ever.



The new look is built on top of the agile HTML 5 standard instead of the resource-hungry Adobe Flash, and features some excellent new social features to boot.

Take a tour of the new Pandora, which is faster, blue-er, and finally on par with its competitors.

