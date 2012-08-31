CHART: Mobile Accounts For Two-Thirds Of Pandora's Ad Revenue

Pandora, the Internet music service, released its second-quarter earnings recently and revealed that mobile now accounts for 66 per cent of its ad revenue. Mobile ad revenue was $59.2 million last quarter, up from $31.8 million a year prior, when mobile was 55 per cent of the total. Pandora’s mobile ad revenue in the second quarter was actually larger than its total revenue a year ago.



Pandora’s mix of ad revenue mix still doesn’t match its mobile usage, which represents more that 70 per cent of listener hours, but it demonstrates that some companies are handling the transition to mobile gracefully. As we discussed in our mobile ad report, Pandora success is driven in part by comprehensive suite of mobile ad products—video, audio, and display.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.