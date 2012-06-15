Pandora Makes More Money On Mobile Advertising Than Apple's iAd In The U.S.

While it’s nowhere close to Google, Pandora actually gets more revenue from mobile advertising than Apple’s iAd program and other mobile advertisers, the company said today.



It compiled data from its own internal metrics and eMarketer, saying it brings in around $100 million in revenue from mobile advertising, at Business Insider’s Mobile Advertising conference today.

Here’s the full breakdown from Pandora:

Photo: Pandora, eMarketer

