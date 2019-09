Tim Westergren, founder of Pandora

Photo: Flickr/Typeweight

Pandora’s stock hit the public markets at $20, climbed up to $25, and has since settled in around $23.The IPO was priced at $16 per share, so early investors are getting a nice little pop.



Pandora is estimated to generate $250 million in revenue this year, but it is operating at a loss.

