Pandora CEO Joe Kennedy: Here's What The Future Of Radio Looks Like

Music service Pandora is pretty much a mobile company, says CEO Joe Kennedy.
So it’s only logical that the next big step for Pandora will be car integration.
Watch the clip below from our interview with Kennedy at IGNITION, and see how you’ll listen to music in your car in the future.
Produced by Kamelia Angelova, Robert Libetti & Daniel Goodman
DON’T MISS:
- GLENN BECK: Why This Is The Most Dangerous Era Of Our Lifetime
- Mark Cuban’s Brilliant defence Of The Future Of Television
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.