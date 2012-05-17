Pandora Helps College Grad Propose To Girlfriend Of 6 Years

Photo: Gotaylored

Kyle and Maggie dated for six years before Kyle mustered up the courage to ask for her hand in marriage.He worked with Pandora for five months to make it a very special moment (via Gizmodo).



“I feel I’m a pretty creative person, so I wanted to do something really unique,” Kyle writes. “I saw that guy propose through Portal and the one with the internet memes, and I knew I had to do something along those lines.”

Genius struck when Maggie bought a Hyundai Veloster with a built-in Pandora app. Kyle sent a general support request to Pandora to see if they’d help him plot a masterful proposal.

He and Pandora decided an ad would be the best way to pop the question. They helped him write a script and get the ad recorded by a voice actress. Kyle was able to test the ad and make sure it worked.

Kyle was graduating from University of North Texas and he decided to propose on the car ride over to a celebratory family dinner.

He was nervous.

“I started counting the number of songs that played in my head as we got closer to the restaurant,” writes Kyle. “Right when I got on the service road, the ad fired off…My knees became shaky, my voice felt weak, and I had forgotten everything I thought I was going to say. She heard her name, and then heard it again, and she started picking up things in the car because she thought I was playing a joke on her… then she realised that this was actually happening and she just looked at me in awe with a smile on her face. When the ad ended with a pause I said, ‘I know this isn’t the most traditional proposal, but Maggie, will you marry me?'”

Maggie said yes.Here’s the full post on Kyle’s blog, Taylored Minds.

