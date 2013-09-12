Pandora Has A New CEO [THE BRIEF]

Pandora Brian McAndrews

Pandora named former aQuantive head Brian McAndrews as its new CEO. McAndrews was tapped for his knowledge of the intersection between technology and advertising. He’ll be tasked with growing the company’s ad business in order to compete with Apple’s upcoming iTunes Radio service.

New York-based public relations outfit M Booth has hired Ketchum’s Dale Bornstein to be its CEO. Bornstein was Ketchum’s senior partner and director-global practices.

Tina Brown is leaving The Daily Beast to start her own media company.

Wieden+Kennedy was awarded media buying and planning duties on the Turbo Tax account.

McGarry Bowen digital CCO Steve Hicks has left the agency. The agency also made several unrelated new hires, Agency Spy reports.

Web video accounts for just 2.3% of total TV viewing, a new report from Nielsenestimates. Ad Age wonders whether advertising are spending too much on online video buys.

Egypt’s military-backed government is looking for a western public affairs agency to smooth over backlash stemming from its use of violence to stymie protests from the opposition Islamist group, the Muslim Brotherhood.

IBM’s 100-partner digital marketing network debuts today.

Thrillist is rolling out a new mobile app focused on food, drink, and travel for its audience of urbane young men.

Time Inc. CEO Joe Ripp described the company’s executive suite as a place where “ideas go to die.” The remarks came at a 300-person town hall meeting with employees.

Buzzfeed shares the definitive 9/11 advertising decision-making flowchart.

Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal and Partners hired Ad Age editor Matt Creamer to be its executive director and associate creative director.

