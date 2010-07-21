How Pandora Wound Up In Facebook's Privacy Scandal

Pandora founder Tim Westergren didn’t tell the users of his online radio service that the company was automatically taking their Facebook information to personalise their music.



Westergren agrees with Mark Zuckerberg about not warning users about new features as no innovation would be possible if users are given the option to “opt-in.” But similar to many Facebook users, Pandora fans also retaliated against the system that they say violated their privacy.

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

