14 People Who Just Got Filthy Rich From The Pandora IPO

It’s been a good day for Pandora employees and investors.
The company went public today and the stock (P) closed at $17.42 per share.
While no one became a billionaire, nearly a dozen people became millionaires.
One person struck gold twice in one month; he was a top investor in both Pandora and LinkedIn.
We looked through the SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares were worth.
Number of shares pre-offering: 504,777
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they were worth at the closing bell: $8,793,215.34
Number of shares pre-offering: 689,583
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they were worth at the closing bell: $12,012,535.86
Number of shares pre-offering: 1,091,054
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they were worth at the closing bell: $19,006,160.68
Number of shares pre-offering: 1,205,414
per cent of total shares: Less than 1%
What they were worth at the closing bell: $20,998,311.88
Number of shares pre-offering: 1,595,380
per cent of total shares: 1.05
What they were worth at the closing bell: $27,791,519.60
Number of shares pre-offering: 2,283,718
per cent of total shares: 1.48
What they were worth at the closing bell: $39,782,367,56
*Assuming stock trades at $100 per share
Number of shares pre-offering: 3,644,991
per cent of total shares: 2.39
What they were worth at the closing bell: $63,495,743.22
Number of shares pre-offering: 4,229,267
per cent of total shares: 2.71
What they were worth at the closing bell: $73,673,831.14
Number of shares pre-offering: 7,853,341
per cent of total shares: 5.17
What they were worth at the closing bell: $136,805,200.22
Number of shares pre-offering: 8,734,506
per cent of total shares: 5.75
What they were worth at the closing bell: $152,155,094.52
Number of shares pre-offering: 12,905,162
per cent of total shares: 8.5
What they were worth at the closing bell: $224,807,922.04
Number of shares pre-offering: 21,450,675
per cent of total shares: 14.13
What they were worth at the closing bell: $373,670,758.50
Number of shares pre-offering: 28,218,309
per cent of total shares: 18.59
What they were worth at the closing bell: $491,562,942.78
Number of shares pre-offering: 290,000
per cent of total shares: 23.03
What they were worth at the closing bell: $609,089,045.76
