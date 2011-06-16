14 People Who Just Got Filthy Rich From The Pandora IPO

Alyson Shontell
It’s been a good day for Pandora employees and investors.

The company went public today and the stock (P) closed at $17.42 per share.

While no one became a billionaire, nearly a dozen people became millionaires.

One person struck gold twice in one month; he was a top investor in both Pandora and LinkedIn.

We looked through the SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares were worth.

14. Barry McCarthy: $9 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 504,777

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they were worth at the closing bell: $8,793,215.34

13. John Trimble: $12 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 689,583

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they were worth at the closing bell: $12,012,535.86

12. Robert Kavner: $19 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 1,091,054

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they were worth at the closing bell: $19,006,160.68

11. Peter Chernin: $21 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 1,205,414

per cent of total shares: Less than 1%

What they were worth at the closing bell: $20,998,311.88

10. Peter Gotcher: $28 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 1,595,380

per cent of total shares: 1.05

What they were worth at the closing bell: $27,791,519.60

9. Thomas Conrad: $40 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 2,283,718

per cent of total shares: 1.48

What they were worth at the closing bell: $39,782,367,56

8. Tim Westergren: $63 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 3,644,991

per cent of total shares: 2.39

What they were worth at the closing bell: $63,495,743.22

7. Joseph Kennedy: $74 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 4,229,267

per cent of total shares: 2.71

What they were worth at the closing bell: $73,673,831.14

6. Entities affiliated with GGV Capital: $137 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 7,853,341

per cent of total shares: 5.17

What they were worth at the closing bell: $136,805,200.22

5. The Hearst Corporation: $152 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 8,734,506

per cent of total shares: 5.75

What they were worth at the closing bell: $152,155,094.52

4. Labrador Ventures V-B, L.P: $225 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 12,905,162

per cent of total shares: 8.5

What they were worth at the closing bell: $224,807,922.04

3. David Sze (Affiliated with Greylock Partners): $374 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 21,450,675

per cent of total shares: 14.13

What they were worth at the closing bell: $373,670,758.50

2. Larry Marcus (Affiliated with Walden Venture Capital): $492 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 28,218,309

per cent of total shares: 18.59

What they were worth at the closing bell: $491,562,942.78

1. James M. P. Feuille (Affiliated with Crosslink Capital): $609 million

Number of shares pre-offering: 290,000

per cent of total shares: 23.03

What they were worth at the closing bell: $609,089,045.76

