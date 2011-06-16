14 People Who Just Got Filthy Rich From The Pandora IPO

It’s been a good day for Pandora employees and investors.



The company went public today and the stock (P) closed at $17.42 per share.

While no one became a billionaire, nearly a dozen people became millionaires.

One person struck gold twice in one month; he was a top investor in both Pandora and LinkedIn.

We looked through the SEC filing to see how much everyone’s shares were worth.

