Here Are Three Reasons Why You've Got To Dial In To Pandora's Earnings Today

Pandora, the online streaming-music service, is announcing fourth-quarter and full-year 2012 earnings today at 4:45 Eastern/1:45 Pacific.There are three reasons you might want to listen in.



First, the company has hired a new CFO. Former Omniture CFO Mike Herring replaced Steve Cakebread, who’d previously announced plans to leave the company, last month. This will be his debut earnings call and hence a chance for investors to take his measure.

Second, Wall Street is watching the effect of a listening cap on Pandora’s bottom line. Mobile users now must pay a fee or subscribe if they listen to more than 40 hours a month. That could add $15 million a year to earnings by 2014, Aaron Kessler of Raymond James estimates.

Third—and this is by far the most awesome reason—Pandora is using Pandora for its earnings-call hold music. After Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was heard complaining about her company’s hold music, Pandora VP Dominic Paschel told us that he was inspired to make a switch. Investors will hear “Today’s Hits Radio” via Pandora’s partnership with DMX, a provider of music services to businesses. Pink and Alicia Keys appear in the Pandora station’s rotation.

Pandora is webcasting its call.

