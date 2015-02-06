Pandora stock plunges more than 20% on revenue miss

Pandora just announced its Q4 earnings and the stock is down more than 23% after-hours on revenues that missed Wall Street estimates.

The company reported Q4 revenue of $US268 million — lower than the company’s expectations of $US273 to $US278 million. Analysts were expecting about $US276 million.

EPS was $US0.19, which was in-line with expectations.

People listened to 20.03 billion hours of music on Pandora in 2014, which is up 20% from the year before. There were 81.5 million total active listeners, which is up 7% year-over-year.

