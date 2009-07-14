- Microsoft could by Netflix, actually [BoomTown]
- Users spend an hour more on Facebook per month than anywhere else [Nielsen PDF]
- Microsoft-Yahoo runs hand-and-cold [BoomTown]
- The number of online gamers was up 22% in May [ComScore]
- Facebook tests a new video ad format [Facebook]
- One month into Bing, Microsoft pats self on back [Bing Blog]
- Ghostbusters car goes for sale on eBay [MediaBistro]
