Pandora CTO Celebrates Company-Saving Deal (CLIP)

TechCrunch caught up with Pandora CTO Tom Conrad and managed to get an interview on tape.



In the clip, Tom:

Confirms Pandora’s funding from Greylock, but won’t say a number.

Explains how Pandora fought for its life for 2.5 years, negotiating with music rights holders.

Says that Pandora has 30 million registered users, 12 million listeners per month, 7 million to 8 million iPhone installs, and 2 million BlackBerry installs.

Says that Pandora plans to be profitable next year and plans not to raise again.

Watch:



