Pandora Is About To Blow Away Your Car's Radio

Pandora co-founder Tim Westergren at the Web 2.0 Summit in San Francisco, Calif.

Photo: Matthew Lynley / Business Insider

Pandora has announced partnerships with 23 car manufacturers, a significant jump from the four it had previously.



Claiming to have 68% of the Internet radio market with 125 million registered users in its pocket, the streaming music company is already sitting pretty.

Pandora seems to be taking the Netflix approach and doing whatever it can to get its service available on as many devices as possible. Its users listen to an average of 18 hours of music per month — impressive numbers when you consider the number of alternatives that exist, like Spotify and MOG.

Expect those numbers to increase again as more car manufacturers work Pandora compatibility into their vehicles — driving is potentially one of the last venues where radio is still actively used.

