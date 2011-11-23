Pandora's Stock Fades After Turning In Decent Results

Photo: AP Images

Pandora just announced its third quarter earnings.At a quick glance it looks good, but the stock is fading in after-hours trading, falling 3.4%.



Details:

Non-GAAP EPS: $0.02 versus an expected loss of $0.01.

Revenue: $75M vs. analyst estimates of $71.6M.

Net income: $638,000 compared to $1.1 million during the same quarter last year.

Q4 EPS Guidance: Pandora said it expects to lose $0.02-$0.04 per share in the fourth quarter.

Q4 revenue guidance: $80-$84 million.

