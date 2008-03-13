Pando Networks Raises $8 Million

Pando Networks, a peer-to-peer content delivery network, has raised $8 million in financing, VentureBeat reports. Wheatley Partners and BRM Capital Fund participated in the round. The company has raised $20 million to date, according to streaming media analyst Dan Rayburn.



Pando started out as a company promising faster transfers of large files, and now it’s gotten into video streaming. Most recent big deal: It’s the tech company behind NBC U’s (GE) lackluster NBC Direct.

See Also: NBC Direct: Better Hope Hulu Works Because This Won’t

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.