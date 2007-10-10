Pando Lands ESPN Video Deal

SoHo-based peer-to-peer content delivery network (CDN) Pando is now distributing video for ESPN via its new “ESPN Video To Go” channel. As of today, the choices are limited — browsers can look at 10 highlights from Oct. 3 — and videos are only playable on Windows PCs, thanks to ESPN’s DRM. Pando chief Robert Levitan says the companies are working on getting videos added to the site faster, as well as some new features like sport-specific subscriptions.



