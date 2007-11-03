Pando, Internap (INAP) Buddy Up For P2P CDN

NY-based Pando Networks and telecom giant Internap (INAP) will team up to offer a content delivery product that combines Pando’s peer-to-peer network with Internap’s streaming infrastructure. Like most P2P/CDN hybrids, the biggest potential benefit to customers is cost: it’s cheaper to push huge video files through a peer-to-peer network, which uses individuals’ Internet connections, than it is to send them with a traditional CDN.



Hurdles: getting big media companies to embrace peer-to-peer transfers, which have traditionally been associated with piracy and unreliability, and fending off Internet providers like Comcast, which has been accused of deliberately messing with P2P traffic on its network.

See Also: Will Comcast’s BitTorrent Throttle Choke P2P CDNs?

HD Web Portal Reminds Us Why Cable Is Still King

BitTorrent To Storm The Big-Media Online Video Market? Not So Fast

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.