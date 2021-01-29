OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images A bride and groom wear masks that say ‘I do.’

Weddings have changed during the pandemic due to social distancing and restrictions on gatherings.

People are holding smaller, more intimate celebrations.

Livestreams and virtual weddings have become the norm.

The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we communicate, work, travel, and say “I do.”

Weddings must adhere to public health guidelines and lockdown restrictions, making them smaller and more intimate than ever before. Face masks and hand sanitizer are the new wedding favours. And livestreamed ceremonies have become the norm.



Here are 13 photos that show how weddings have changed during the pandemic.

Weddings are much smaller than they have been in the past.

ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images Linda and Ardell Hoveskeland hold a Zoom wedding in an empty church.

Large gatherings have the potential to become superspreader events, so public health restrictions have required couples to cut down their guest lists.

Linda Hoveskeland and Ardell Hoveskeland of Alexandria, Virginia, held their wedding in an empty church with a livestream for family and friends. The officiant announced “You may remove your mask and kiss the bride.”

Outdoor and backyard weddings have become a popular option.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Elisheva Dan and Mara Mooiweer wed in Griggs Park in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Outdoor gatherings present lower risks of spreading the coronavirus. Elisheva Dan and Mara Mooiweer held their socially distanced wedding in a park in Massachusetts, where guests stood six feet apart.

Many couples have had to cancel their wedding plans, or had them cancelled by venues and vendors that went out of business.

Santiago Mejia/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images Lindsey Dale’s non-wedding reception.

Lindsey Dale of Livermore, California, hosted a “non-wedding reception” for friends and family on a video conference call outside her home in May 2020. Dale and her fiancé Sean Widger had to postpone their wedding , but marked the day it was supposed to happen with a small, socially distant gathering.

Virtual weddings have become mainstream.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images A virtual wedding in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

Alicia Mae, CEO of ILE Events, told Insider in September that she’s seen a higher percentage of virtual weddings in her business.

“I would say out of the whole scheme of 100% of weddings, maybe 20% were virtual before,” she said. “And now you see the spike, where it’s more like 75, 80%. So it’s very, very high in a short period of time.”



Virtual wedding viewers have found ways to feel more a part of the experience.

Marzio Toniolo/Reuters Throwing confetti at a phone.

Bianca Toniolo threw confetti at the phone from which she watched her grandfather’s wedding in January 2021.

Even Elvis impersonators in Las Vegas are getting in on the virtual wedding trend.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images A virtual vow renewal.

Larry and Gay Wood of Texas enlisted an Elvis Presley impersonator for their virtual vow renewal in July 2020.

Some couples have opted for drive-in weddings.

Charlotte Kesl for The Washington Post via Getty Images Katina Miles and Algerone Pettus at their drive-in wedding.

Katina Miles and Algerone Pettus married in a drive-in ceremony in Gainesville, Florida, in April 2020. The Alachua County Clerk of the Court office hosted drive-thru wedding ceremonies for couples who had their weddings cancelled or put on hold due to COVID-19.

When people aren’t able to attend due to restricted guest lists or quarantine, they find other ways of celebrating.

Evelyn Hockstein/For The Washington Post via Getty Images Walter Street in Washington, DC.

When Amanda Mason and Aaron Meyers got marrieid in April 2020, their neighbourhood in Washington, DC, held a socially distant celebration for them.

Face masks in all public settings, including weddings, are the norm.

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images Newlyweds Rachel and Sebastian Vasquez pose for pictures following their wedding ceremony in Rustburg, Virginia.

Rachel and Sebastian Vasquez wore “bride” and “groom” face masks at their May 2020 nuptials in Rustburg, Virginia.

Some bridal boutiques are even designing masks to match wedding gowns.

Noam Galai/Getty Images A bridal shop window in Kips Bay, New York.

A mannequin at a bridal shop in Kips Bay, New York, sported a coordinating face mask with the wedding dress on display.

Wedding cake vendors, too, have had to adapt to the pandemic.

Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images Nataly Stein, owner of Great Dane Baking Company in Los Alamitos, California.

The Great Dane Baking Company in Los Alamitos, California, used to sell wedding cakes. In March 2020, owner Nataly Stein pivoted to making fresh bread and selling produce, meat, and seafood since wedding cake orders halted.

Wedding photographers wear face masks and keep their distance while posing couples.

John Lamparski/Getty Images A couple takes wedding photos in Central Park in New York City.

Some wedding photographers have worked at weddings where mask rules and social distancing were not observed and contracted the coronavirus.

Hand sanitizer is now as much of a wedding essential as flowers are.

Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via Getty Images A bottle of hand sanitizer next to a wedding bouquet.

Some couples are even giving out hand sanitizer as wedding favours.

