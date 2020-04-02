Fair Work will bring in unpaid 'pandemic leave' and annual leave flexibility in an effort to save jobs

Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The Fair Work Commission will introduce unpaid pandemic leave and annual leave flexibility for millions of workers so that staff can keep their jobs during the coronavirus crisis.

A six-member full bench headed by President Justice Iain Ross on Wednesday proposed urgent changes to 104 industry awards to include rights for workers to take two weeks unpaid leave if they were exposed to the virus and take annual leave at half pay.

The proposed pandemic leave would last until at least June 30 and allow permanent and casual workers to take time off work if they became infected or were forced to self-isolate, without requiring their employer’s OK.

The extraordinary condition aimed to address a gap in the safety net where most employees required their employer’s agreement to take leave and may not be protected from dismissal if they chose to go against their boss.

“By addressing the ‘regulatory gap’ the new entitlement to unpaid pandemic leave will enable more people to remain in employment,” the full bench said.

“The proposed entitlement will also support the important public policy objective of encouraging those who should self-isolate to do so and thereby limit the spread of COVID-19 in workplaces, allowing businesses to continue to operate.”

The bench also released a report it commissioned by labour economist Jeff Borland that named the fast-food and retail sectors as most likely to benefit from greater award flexibility during the crisis due to government restrictions and the decline in consumer spending.

Construction was also named as a sector that may need to be looked at in the longer term.

Minister for Industrial Relations Christian Porter welcomed the proposed changes, which he said would cover almost 20 per cent of the workforce – and potentially more due to indirect flow-on effects to enterprise agreements.

“This reflects a key change already endorsed across key industry sector awards including restaurants, hospitality and the clerks – private sector awards,” he said.

He said the government would make its own submission to the commission and confirmed the new JobKeeper payment would be available to eligible employees on unpaid leave.

Employers and unions will be able to put forward their views on the proposed new entitlements at a hearing next week.

Test case to scrap pay rises

Meanwhile, another Fair Work full bench reserved its decision on a test case over whether employers could scrap pay rises in agreements due to the coronavirus crisis.

Unions have warned the case, heard by a full bench on Wednesday afternoon, could see a flood of employer claims to cut pay.

Queensland construction and maintenance contractor CV Services applied on Tuesday night to forego a 3 per cent pay rise in its enterprise agreement for 65 electricians after more than 80 per cent of affected staff voted to forego the increase.

The Electrical Trades Union opposed the move and accused the company of seeking to pocket as much of the government’s JobKeeper and apprenticeship subsidies as it could.

“There are very generous subsidies on offer for companies that wish to keep people employed,” ETU Queensland secretary Peter Ong said.

“It seems CV Services wants to pocket those subsidies while at the same time denying employees a modest but hard-earned pay rise.”

However, CV Services Group executive director Andrew McMaster said if the company qualified for the JobKeeper allowance it would pay the increase.

“Either way though, we will pay the higher rates when conditions improve,” he said. “We know we’ll need the support of our great team to get us through this situation, and we look forward to returning their loyalty when business recovers.”

Mr McMaster said the company was facing a slowdown in work and every project manager and salaried staff member in the business had moved to either a four-day week or a 10 per cent pay reduction “just to keep us going”.

“The JobKeeper package is fantastic. It’s a great initiative – it means we can definitely keep guys on that we would stand down. But it is six months and what we’re looking at is past six months to what the future looks like.”

The Fair Work Commission has flagged that other employers were considering varying their EAs to introduce extra flexibility to address the impact of the pandemic.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review.

