PandaDoc Is Your One-Stop Shop For Going Paperless At The Office

“Paperless” is a pretty good place to aim for modern businesses. When things can be kept online, they continue operating quickly and with less friction.

But paper! It’s still a mainstay of getting things done for many companies, and PandaDoc would like to put a stop to that. Its webapp lets you easily put documents online for others to view. It even accepts legally binding signatures over the internet. And it’s obviously already compatible with your PDFs, DOCs, and other preexisting digital documents.

The unlimited-go-nuts plan is $US20 per user per month (some companies will have more than one user) for handling unlimited documents. You can try it for free too, of course.

Here’s a video that walks you through some of the basics. You can learn more on the company’s site.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

