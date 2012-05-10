Check Out This Tiny Panda That Once Lived In Spain

New Research published by the journal Estudios Geológicos has revealed the fossils of a tiny, Giant Panda -like bear that once lived in Spain.



Researchers from Spain’s National Museum of Natural Sciences (MNCN-CSIC) and the University of Valencia think that the bear may have been 11 million years ago, and would have weighed less than 60 kilos (130 pounds), making it smaller than the smallest bear alive today, the Sun bear.

For more information about the Agriarctos beatrix, check out Phys.org >

Here’s a picture of the tiny panda:

An artists impression of the panda

Photo: Image courtesy SINC

