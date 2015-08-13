Designers are imagining a future where you can eat panda jerky

Pandas are an endangered species today, but there’s always the chance we can bring them back from the brink. Who knows — maybe humanity will come up with a crazy biotech scheme that generates more pandas than the environment can handle.

In this scenario, we figured out how to create synthetic pandas — or maybe just cloned pandas — and got a little overzealous.

As a result, pandas are on the menu.

In the TBD Catalogue, a “catalogue of the near future’s normal everyday,” a group of researchers and designers imagine what a future would look like where all of the ideas percolating in the present become reality. So naturally, one of the items in the 107-page catalogue is panda jerky.

Check it out below.

Want to see more products from the near future? Take a look at our TBD Catalogue slideshow.

NOW WATCH: Watch the viral street harassment video that is now the source of a new controversy



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.