Panda Express has revealed a brilliant new way to eat Chinese food

Panda Express has come out with a new tool that could forever change how we eat Chinese food.
The chain may soon be introducing the “chork,” or chopsticks-fork hybrid, to its restaurants, according to a tweet from Lisa Jennings, the West Coast bureua chief for Nation’s Restaurant News.
The tool appears to be made of plastic. On one end, it has the prongs of a fork and on the other, it serves as chopsticks. Panda Express did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
We’ve never seen anything like it. Check it out:
And BREAKING: @PandaExpress is considering a move toward the “chork,” or the chopsticks/fork pic.twitter.com/s1hOQhxWKT
— Lisa Jennings (@livetodineout) August 10, 2016
