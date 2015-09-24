The most infamous Chinese food chain is trying to succeed in the world of Chipotle

Panda Express is trying to stay relevent in the age of Chipotle.

The American-style Chinese restaurant’s reputation is struggling, founder Peggy Cherng told the New York Times.

The biggest problem?

Panda Express’ food is generally seen as more of a guilty pleasure than a popular trend like going to Chipotle.

Panda Express is notorious for selling items like orange chicken, which is deep-fried and covered in sugary sauces. The brand has responded with a new Wok Smart menu that offers entrees for 300 calories or less.

The brand is also plagued by the idea that it uses additives in its food at a time when consumers are demanding fare that is fresh and natural.

“We need to focus on basic execution,” Cherng told The New York Times. “No matter what, the food speaks for itself.”

She said the brand is planning to innovate the menu.

But despite the company’s focus on changing, it appears selling calorie-laden orange chicken is working just fine.

In 2014, Panda Express grew sales by a whopping 15%.

The brand is now planning to re-open in New York City.

