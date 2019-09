A new baby panda was born at The National Zoo today at 5:32 p.m.

The panda’s mum’s name is Mei Xiang. Congrats to the new mum and her little cub!

You can see a photo of the new baby to the right. It kind of looks like a lizard.

This is Mei Xiang’s third cub. She gave birth to one that died last fall.

