The world's first custom pancake printer has already made over $320,000 on Kickstarter

Coined “the world’s first pancake printer,” the PancakeBot allows you to print out pancakes into just about any design you can imagine. The printer comes with user-friendly software that allows users to design their own pancake by tracing any image right on their computer. The machine was created by civil engineer Miguel Valenzuela in 2013 originally with Legos.

The Kickstarter campaign has raised over $US320,000, which is $US270,000 more than the original $US50,000 goal. You can get your own PancakeBot early by contributing $US179 to the Kickstarter campaign. The printer is set to go for $US299 upon its official release.

Video courtesy of Storebound

Click here to contribute to the Kickstarter campaign

