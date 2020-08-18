Panasonic is selling a tiny $835 cubicle that can customised and fit in a living room — take a closer look

Panasonic Komoru.

Panasonic is selling a desk that comes with a private cubicle-like workspace.

It will be available in Japan starting in September for $US835.

The partition and desk come in different colours to blend into decor.

Since March, millions of people around the world have been forced to figure out how to work from home, from improvised office space to quick childcare solutions.

Panasonic’s solution is Komoru, a desk and partition that can be assembled at home and create a kind of mini cubicle. The company conducted of survey of 1000 people currently working from home, and found that about half of them are working out of their living rooms. With that situation in mind, Panasonic created a design that fits into the average living room without taking over the space.

Many studios have released remote work solutions since the coronavirus pandemic hit. Most of those designs have been tiny backyard offices, which are no doubt useful to have, but they typically cost tens of thousands of dollars. In comparison, Komoru is a relative deal at about 88,000 yen, about $US835, when it goes on sale in September in Japan.

Take a look.

The design is very basic; just a desk and a two-sided partition.

The walls can be installed on either side, depending on the layout of the room. Panasonic says that if they are assembled in the room’s corner, “you can create a space where you can concentrate on your work.”

The cubicle is about four feet tall, high enough to block out distractions while sitting at a desk chair.

The partitions are made of perforated board for easily hanging decor.

Komoru is like a little cubicle inside the home and can be a way to separate work from fun.

The decor can be reminders like photos and collections, but also provide useful storage for all the tech needed for work.

Panasonic says the only tool needed for assembly is a wrench that comes with Komori, for a much quicker and less expensive setup than detached tiny offices.

While function is primary with Komoru, it’s also designed to blend into the living room. The panels and desk each come in several colour options and can be customised to suit a room.

