Architects Explain What Makes Panasonic's New Headquarters So Cool

Last summer, Panasonic Corporation of North America moved into a glassy, eco-friendly headquarters in Newark, New Jersey.

The move was a big upgrade for the company, which went from a poorly organised, cubicle-filled office to an open floor plan in a 12-story building that’s on its way to LEED Platinum certification.

“We used to be in Secaucus in a building that felt like a maze. It would be a 10 to 15 minute walk between buildings, and you would almost get lost,” Todd Rytting, CTO of Panasonic North America, told Business Insider. “Now I run into people much more frequently than I ever did before, just because of the foot traffic.”

The new building designed by architectural firm HLW looks great and has ecological features including Tesla charging stations, solar panels, as well as an Innovation Center where visitors can play with Panasonic products.

HLW shared photos of the office and commentary from the architects, which we’ve lightly edited and published in the following slides.

