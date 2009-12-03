Panasonic Shifts To Solar Panels As TV Business Slows

Panasonic has big plans that don’t involve any plasma TV’s.

The electronics maker is going to shift its principal business to providing solar power and energy saving products to buildings and homes.

Unlike companies merely looking to greenify their image, Panasonic appears to be walking the walk on this one.

Bloomberg.com: The move focuses on solar-panel and energy-storage technology that Panasonic will gain from its purchase of Sanyo Electric Co., coupled with systems that Panasonic has invented, President Fumio Ohtsubo said yesterday in a New York interview. Panasonic is shifting focus as growth slows in its main consumer-electronics and appliances businesses, where it competes against Samsung Electronics Co. The change coincides with a worldwide move toward more energy-efficient technologies, a goal that’s leading more than 190 countries to meet in Copenhagen next week to discuss cutting greenhouse-gas emissions.

