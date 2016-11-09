Panasonic claims its new 20-inch tablet with 4K resolution can survive a 76cm drop

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-Y1 (source: Panasonic)

Can you imagine carrying around a 20-inch tablet computer, capable of 4K resolution? How about dropping it?

Panasonic has claimed it is the first manufacturer in the world to achieve such a combination, as it released its new FZ-Y1 Toughpad tablet today.

The tablet is designed for professionals that require high-level Ultra HD graphics capabilities — such as design industries that use CAD software; healthcare imaging; photography; and video production.

“We’re seeing businesses across various industries demanding higher standards in picture quality at work and at home,” said Panasonic Toughbook senior product manager Stuart Buxton.

“4K is a defining standard for digital content and the new FZ-Y1 Toughpad device delivers high-impact 4K presentations wherever you need them – from the showroom floor to the broadcast suite.”

The FZ-Y1 is also impact-protected with the screen surrounded in a magnesium alloy frame and the whole device wrapped in a reinforced glass fibre case. Panasonic claims the tablet can survive a 76cm drop on its back while switched on, and 30cm drops to 26 angles when switched off.

But all this power and resilience doesn’t come cheap. The FZ-Y1 is retailing at $5999, ensuring that for now it will only be sold to users that truly are desperate for its industrial-strength capabilities.

Here are some pictures of the 2.41kg Windows tablet:

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-Y1 (source: Panasonic)

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-Y1 (source: Panasonic)

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-Y1 (source: Panasonic)

Panasonic Toughbook FZ-Y1 (source: Panasonic)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.