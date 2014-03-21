15 Panoramic Photos That Will Change Your View Of The World

Photographer Randy Scott Slavin first showed off his alternative perspectives on the world — 360-degree panoramas of cityscapes and landscapes — at a jewelry boutique in New York City two years ago. Since then he’s been hard at work scouting locations for his second collection of “Alternate Perspectives” photos, which he released this month.

Slavin considers himself a New Aesthetic photographer based on his digital medium. He often “stitches” together hundreds of photos to create the final image.

He took photos in some of New York City’s most iconic locations, like Times Square.

Here’s a skyward shot in Tribeca.

And Dumbo and the Manhattan Bridge.

He also captured the North Cove Marina near the World Trade Center.

And Central Park in autumn.

Slavin traveled upstate to Ulster County, N.Y., following the Hudson River watershed.

He also photographed Miami.

And captured the beaches of Puerto Rico…

…and beyond. Here are a few more works in the series.

