15 Panoramic Photos That Will Change Your View Of The World

Paige Cooperstein

Photographer Randy Scott Slavin first showed off his alternative perspectives on the world — 360-degree panoramas of cityscapes and landscapes — at a jewelry boutique in New York City two years ago. Since then he’s been hard at work scouting locations for his second collection of “Alternate Perspectives” photos, which he released this month.

Slavin considers himself a New Aesthetic photographer based on his digital medium. He often “stitches” together hundreds of photos to create the final image.

He took photos in some of New York City’s most iconic locations, like Times Square.

TIMES SQUARERandy Scott Slavin

Here’s a skyward shot in Tribeca.

TRIBECARandy Scott Slavin

And Dumbo and the Manhattan Bridge.

DUMBORandy Scott Slavin

He also captured the North Cove Marina near the World Trade Center.

NORTH COVERandy Scott Slavin

And Central Park in autumn.

AUTUMN IN CENTRAL PARKRandy Scott Slavin
HERNSHEADRandy Scott Slavin

Slavin traveled upstate to Ulster County, N.Y., following the Hudson River watershed.

KAATERSKILL CREEKRandy Scott Slavin
MOHONKRandy Scott Slavin

He also photographed Miami.

MIAMIRandy Scott Slavin

And captured the beaches of Puerto Rico…

RINCONRandy Scott Slavin

…and beyond. Here are a few more works in the series.

THE MALLRandy Scott Slavin
SANCTUARYRandy Scott Slavin
CAMELBACKRandy Scott Slavin
THE LAKERandy Scott Slavin
TSUNAMIRandy Scott Slavin

